Live
Ipswich local elections 2019: The results as they are announced
PUBLISHED: 22:33 02 May 2019
Copyright Ashley Pickering
The polls have closed and Ipswich has cast its vote - but who has been elected to serve on Ipswich Borough Council following today’s vote?
Here we will be bringing you live updates from the count at Ipswich Town Hall.
You may also want to watch:
In Ipswich, a third of seats were up for grabs and it is unlikely there will be a significant change in the political landscape.
See here for results, the first are expected from around 11.30pm and we should have a complete set of results by around 2am.
Join us by tweeting #SuffolkVotes