Live

Ipswich local elections 2019: The results as they are announced

Ipswich Borough Council local elections 2019 - the results will be announced tonight Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Copyright Ashley Pickering

The polls have closed and Ipswich has cast its vote - but who has been elected to serve on Ipswich Borough Council following today’s vote?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here we will be bringing you live updates from the count at Ipswich Town Hall.

You may also want to watch:

In Ipswich, a third of seats were up for grabs and it is unlikely there will be a significant change in the political landscape.

See here for results, the first are expected from around 11.30pm and we should have a complete set of results by around 2am.

Join us by tweeting #SuffolkVotes