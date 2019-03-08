Thunderstorms

Counting starts after council elections in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 22:00 02 May 2019

The count has started in Ipswich Corn Exchange. Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING

The count has started in Ipswich Corn Exchange. Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING

Copyright Ashley Pickering

After weeks of campaigning, the count is on at Ipswich Corn Exchange after the borough’s voters took part in Suffolk council elections 2019.

A third of the seats on the borough were up for grabs today – one seat in each of the 16 wards.

Labour was defending nine seats and the Conservatives seven. These seats were last contested in 2015 which was a very good year for the Tories and they will do well to retain all their seats.

It is a mathematical impossibility for Labour to lose power at the borough in this election – and many expect them to increase their control.

The Conservatives won seats in Rushmere, Whitton and Holywells wards that they have not held in the last two borough elections. Labour have been working hard in these areas.

The Tories are also expected to come under pressure in St Margaret's. They won a seat there in 2015 – but the Liberal Democrats have won there for the last two elections.

The turnout for the election is also expected to be looked at with interest – reports from the doorsteps suggest party workers from all sides have found it challenging to persuade people to vote for councillors.

Most people who do want to talk about politics have been more interested in talking about Brexit – bread and butter issues of planning or waste collection have not engaged voters.

The first results are expected to be declared some time after midnight with the final result from Ipswich expected to be announced between 1am and 2am – provided there are not a large number of recounts.

