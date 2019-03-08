Rain

Ipswich local elections 2019: Brexit campaigners delay results

PUBLISHED: 03:28 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 03:30 03 May 2019

Labour increased their majority by three followign the 2019 elections in Ipswich

Archant

A voters’ protest about Brexit delayed the count for Ipswich Borough Council elections because it took much longer than usual to adjudicate on spoilt papers.

Voters had written “Brexit” across many ballot papers - Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party did not field candidates in the local elections - or had simply made other marks on papers.

Each had to be individually adjudicated and the number of spoilt papers was much higher than normal - delaying the announcement of the results at the count in the town's Corn Exchange.

The actual voting went much as expected with Labour winning two seats off the Conservatives - and the Liberal Democrats taking a third, St Margaret's seat, off the Tories.

But it was the delay caused by the spoilt papers which left politicians and officials feeling frustrated.

Labour remains in firm control of the council, holding 36 of the 48 seats with the Conservatives on nine and the Lib Dems with three,

