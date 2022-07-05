Electric forklift catches fire at Martlesham industrial park

Fire crews are tackling a well alight electric forklift in Martlesham (stock photo) - Credit: Archant

Multiple fire crews have been called to a electric forklift blaze at an industrial park near Ipswich.

Emergency services were called at about 2.37pm this afternoon to reports of smoke coming from a roof in Sandy Lane in Martlesham.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service arrived to find an electric forklift well alight, with five appliances sent to the scene.

A spokesman added that one hose reel jet is being used to fight the blaze.

This follows another incident in Sandy Lane in June when a fire ripped through an industrial building.