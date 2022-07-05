Electric forklift catches fire at Martlesham industrial park
Published: 3:17 PM July 5, 2022
Multiple fire crews have been called to a electric forklift blaze at an industrial park near Ipswich.
Emergency services were called at about 2.37pm this afternoon to reports of smoke coming from a roof in Sandy Lane in Martlesham.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service arrived to find an electric forklift well alight, with five appliances sent to the scene.
A spokesman added that one hose reel jet is being used to fight the blaze.
This follows another incident in Sandy Lane in June when a fire ripped through an industrial building.