Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

PUBLISHED: 09:44 14 November 2018

The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The theme this year surrounds the idea of “stardust, wishes and magical gifts”. The windows of the store in Norwich Road contain a selection of handpicked gifts, including a moving train set, as well as winter fashions.

Coes is currently on the way to its target of raising £3,500 for the Elmer fund, as it plans to be involved with the 2019 Elmer’s Big Parade sculpture trail, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Elmer Armstrong is visiting the store ahead of next year's Elmer's Big Parade. Picture: JUDY RIMMERElmer Armstrong is visiting the store ahead of next year's Elmer's Big Parade. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Amy Butcher of Coes said: “We chose Elmer Armstrong for the launch, because he is dressed like Neil Armstrong, tying in with the stardust theme.”

The elephant will be in the store for a week, and visitors can make donations to the Elmer fund. Staff have held a lot of fundraising events, including quiz nights and bake sales.

Amy Butcher of Coes with Elmer Armstrong. Picture: JUDY RIMMERAmy Butcher of Coes with Elmer Armstrong. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Also on the theme of starry skies, there is the chance for a family to win a journey to a European Christmas market by entering a “count the stars” window competition, organised together with Fred. Olsen Travel. This contest is running in all four Coes stores, in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Maldon and Lowestoft.

The Ipswich store’s gift department is its biggest ever, and includes a special display of beers, wines, spirits and gifts from Adnams.

Christmas displays in Coes. Picture: JUDY RIMMERChristmas displays in Coes. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

There are also no less than 10 Christmas trees throughout the store.

Coes is known for its spectacular Christmas displays every year. Planning for this year’s window displays began back in May, when the stardust theme was chosen.

The 2014 Christmas window display at Coes in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Photograph Simon ParkerThe 2014 Christmas window display at Coes in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Photograph Simon Parker

The 2015 Coes Christmas window. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe 2015 Coes Christmas window. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coes' 2016 Christmas window. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCoes' 2016 Christmas window. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

32 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

54 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide