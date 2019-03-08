'Cuckooing' victim in Ipswich admits drug possession
PUBLISHED: 05:33 17 April 2019
An Ipswich woman is awaiting sentence after admitting possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (April 16) was Eliss Rafill-Read, 25, of Milton Street, Ipswich.
The court heard that Rafill-Read admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine on April 22 2018 on the basis she was the victim of “cuckooing”, where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for drug dealing.
Timothy Sleigh-Johnson, prosecuting, said the basis of plea needed to be considered by the Crown Prosecution Service.
If the basis of plea wasn't acceptable, a hearing where evidence was called to determine the basis on which the defendant would be sentenced might need to be held.
The court heard that Rafill-Read has no previous convictions.
Judge John Devaux adjourned sentence to allow the basis of plea to be considered and a pre-sentence report to be prepared on the defendant.
He warned Rafill-Read that the fact he was adjourning sentence for a pre-sentence report was no indication as to what the likely sentence was likely to be.
