Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

'Cuckooing' victim in Ipswich admits drug possession

PUBLISHED: 05:33 17 April 2019

Caroline Collins, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, admitted arson, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT

Caroline Collins, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, admitted arson, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich woman is awaiting sentence after admitting possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (April 16) was Eliss Rafill-Read, 25, of Milton Street, Ipswich.

The court heard that Rafill-Read admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine on April 22 2018 on the basis she was the victim of “cuckooing”, where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for drug dealing.

Timothy Sleigh-Johnson, prosecuting, said the basis of plea needed to be considered by the Crown Prosecution Service.

If the basis of plea wasn't acceptable, a hearing where evidence was called to determine the basis on which the defendant would be sentenced might need to be held.

The court heard that Rafill-Read has no previous convictions.

Judge John Devaux adjourned sentence to allow the basis of plea to be considered and a pre-sentence report to be prepared on the defendant.

He warned Rafill-Read that the fact he was adjourning sentence for a pre-sentence report was no indication as to what the likely sentence was likely to be.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Row breaks out over slogan for Ipswich Tories’ housing policy

This slogan from Ipswich Conservatives has sparked concern in the town. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Row breaks out over slogan for Ipswich Tories’ housing policy

This slogan from Ipswich Conservatives has sparked concern in the town. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We’re not expecting to go into League One and bounce back at a canter’ – Skuse

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Cuckooing’ victim in Ipswich admits drug possession

Caroline Collins, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, admitted arson, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT

St Elizabeth Hospice looking forward to another record-breaking year for Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk, which starts at Trinity Park, raises money to fund the hospice which provides palliative care in Suffolk. Pictures: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Leeds allocated 2,000 more tickets for end of season clash

Leeds United will be given the entire Cobbold Stand at Portman Road for their promotion clash against Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Skechers named in bid to replace Claire’s and tReds

Skechers wants to move into the units which currently house tReds and Claire's Accessories, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists