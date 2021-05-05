Air ambulance lands near Ipswich shops after medical emergency

Published: 5:21 PM May 5, 2021

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene outside the Ellenbrook Green shops - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An air ambulance landed near the Ellenbrook Green shops in Ipswich after a man suffered a medical emergency.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance crew was joined by an ambulance, ambulance officer and rapid response team following the incident near the shops around 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 5.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a man had suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Ipswich Hospital by road for further treatment.

Eyewitnesses have also reported seeing a number of police cars in the area.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.