Man rescued from Belstead Brook after huge emergency service response
PUBLISHED: 14:44 17 November 2020
Archant
A large search and rescue operation was launched after a man was seen walking into Belstead Brook in Ipswich.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Ellenbrook Road after the man was spotted walking into the brook around 9.50am this morning.
A large-scale rescue operation was launched with the help of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s water rescue team and a drone pilot.
Five fire engines attended the scene alongside several ambulances and police cars.
A police spokesman confirmed the man, who is in his 40s, was found in the water further along the brook at 11.20am.
The spokesman added the man is now in the care of the ambulance service.
