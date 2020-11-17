E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man rescued from Belstead Brook after huge emergency service response

PUBLISHED: 14:44 17 November 2020

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched in Belstead Brook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched in Belstead Brook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A large search and rescue operation was launched after a man was seen walking into Belstead Brook in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service's water rescue team was also called to the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk Fire and Rescue Service's water rescue team was also called to the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Ellenbrook Road after the man was spotted walking into the brook around 9.50am this morning.

A large-scale rescue operation was launched with the help of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s water rescue team and a drone pilot.

Five fire engines attended the scene alongside several ambulances and police cars.

A police spokesman confirmed the man, who is in his 40s, was found in the water further along the brook at 11.20am.

The man was found in Belstead Brook at 11.20am Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe man was found in Belstead Brook at 11.20am Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The spokesman added the man is now in the care of the ambulance service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man rescued from Belstead Brook after huge emergency service response

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched in Belstead Brook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus case rate in Ipswich drops – but rest of the county sees a rise

Police in Ipswich town centre on the first day of lockdown earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire marshals patrol Ipswich flats 24/7 amid cladding fears

Cardinal Lofts, in Ipswich where there are concerns about the cladding Picture: Archant

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Winners revealed live

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Could Ipswich Town fans be allowed back inside Portman Road before Christmas?

Ipswich Town fans have had to send cardboard cut-outs of themselves to attend games at Portman Road this season. Photo: Steve Waller