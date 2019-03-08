Surge of visitors to Ipswich landmarks inspired by Elmer trail

Ipswich's Elmer trail has inspired a surge in thousands of visitors to the town's landmarks, with some seeing more than double their usual footfall.

Holywells Park visitor centre has even seeing an incredible 750% increase since Elmer arrived in the waterfront town in the middle of town, with 3,272 people in the first two weeks of the parade.

Dozens of Elmers, each decorated with eye-catching designs by different artists, have been placed in various locations across the town and will remain here until September 7.

A special souvenir sticker album and activity book were created to accompany Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, with 30,000 packets of stickers collected or purchased by eager enthusiasts.

Money from the trail will be donated to St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich - and it seems like thousands of people have been enjoying the parade, even before the school holidays get under way.

Visitor numbers to Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion have doubled to 13,593 in the first two weeks of the parade, equating to more than 1,300 across the venues each day.

More than 7,770 people have flocked to the Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church - nearly 5,000 to the Elmer exhibition area.

More than 1,000 a day have gone to Elmer headquarters in the Town Hall at weekends, with almost 10,000 people in total.

Michelle Gordon, economic development project manager for Ipswich Borough Council, said: "We are delighted by the surge in visitor numbers and the impact the Elmer trail is having even before the start of the summer holiday.

"This trail is part of an exciting range of events coming up throughout the summer for families to enjoy."

Every copy of the Ipswich Star and EADT contains a voucher for you to claim a free pack of stickers while some papers may contain more than one voucher.

The albums are available to buy at the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star office in Princes Street.

EADT and Ipswich Star circulation manager Ian Condron said: "The Elmer sticker and activity book is proving extremely popular, we've had to print more to keep up with demand."