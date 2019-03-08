Sunshine and Showers

'Elmer Armstrong' contest marks 50th anniversary of moon landing

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 July 2019

Elmer Armstrong can be found outside Ipswich School in Henley Road Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Elmer Armstrong can be found outside Ipswich School in Henley Road Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

IPSWICH SCHOOL

Children are being encouraged to get creative by making a rocket out of rubbish - as part of a fun competition to mark 50 years since man first walked on the moon.

Elmer Armstrong is part of Elmber�s Big Parade Suffolk, which is raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOLElmer Armstrong is part of Elmber�s Big Parade Suffolk, which is raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Inspired by Neil Armstrong and the 1969 moon landing, Ipswich School is hosting a contest to find the best space creation in Ipswich.

The school is hoping its very own decorated elephant, named 'Elmer Armstrong' after the first man to walk on the moon, will inspire youngsters to aim for the stars with their designs.

Elmer Armstrong can be found outside Ipswich School in Henley Road as part of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, which is raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Unlocking the statue reveals information on the exciting competition, with a top prize of tickets to the Space Adventure family concert at October's Ipswich School Festival of Music.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, children are encouraged to create a space rocket out of junk.

They should then take a photo of their creation and email it to the school, at elmerarmstrong@ipswich.school.

The competition is open to youngsters aged 12 and under, and the winning design will be chosen by a panel of judges at the festival.

A free activity booklet is available from the school reception, near Elmer Armstrong, Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm, until September 7.

More details can be found online.

