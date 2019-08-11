E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Opinion

Everyone loves Elmer! Why the art trail has been such a success

11 August, 2019 - 11:30
David Ellesmere pictured with “The Room in the Elephant” at the Buttermarket - part of the Elmer art trail Picture: David Ellesmere

David Ellesmere pictured with "The Room in the Elephant" at the Buttermarket - part of the Elmer art trail Picture: David Ellesmere

The Elmer art trail continues to attract families into Ipswich town centre. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere pays tribute to those behind it - and reveals his favourite elephant.

Ipswich loves elephants. That much is clear since the Elmer trail descended on our town.

From the off, families were on the trail with apps and maps, taking photos of excited children next to Elmers.

One evening, I saw a huge group of runners congregating outside Sailmakers who were about to run the entire trail.

I've even met a group of blokes on a pub crawl round them. Not for everyone, but it will certainly have given a boost to Ipswich's pubs!

The project supports St Elizabeth Hospice, a cause close to the heart of Suffolk people. Norman Lloyd has done a wonderful job again. It's a massive task which has taken well over a year to co-ordinate. Norman has persuaded the entire Suffolk community to sponsor Elmers - businesses, schools, and councils - and thousands of us get to enjoy the results and support the Hospice at the same time.

I've been amazed by the imagination of the artists, and the way in which their work brightens up our streets - you just have to stop and look.

Of course everyone has their favourites. Mine has got to be "Woolmer-I-Am" in the Buttermarket Centre, a brilliant replica of the mammoth in Ipswich Museum.

Another joy of the Elmers is the puns in their names. My favourite is probably "The Room in the Elephant" in Arras Square.

The Elmer trail is for everyone. People on a limited budget can have hours of fun for very little cost - especially when coupled with our 3 hours free parking on Sundays at Crown Car Park.

It brings thousands of people into the town centre who will hopefully also spend money in our shops and cafes.

The Council given a lot of support: Elmer HQ is in the Town Hall; we have provided homes for a large number of Elmers around the town - not least at the Museum and Mansion; and we have sponsored two Elmers - Woolmer-I-Am and an Elmer outside Christchurch Park celebrating our local artists.

Everybody wins. St Elizabeth Hospice raise much-needed funds, families have a great time and town centre businesses get extra trade. That's why everyone loves Elmer!

'He was loved by so many people' – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in 'targeted attack'

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Gang member, 18, jailed for stabbing two boys on streets of Ipswich

Martell Dacus must serve at least 12 years and six months behind bars for stabbing two boys in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

