E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mother of cancer victim names Elmer elephant ‘Elizabeth’ in tribute to hospice

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 28 October 2020

Ceri Pilcher lost daughter Katie in 2012 and put forward the winning name Elizabeth as a tribute to the hospice which cared for her. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Ceri Pilcher lost daughter Katie in 2012 and put forward the winning name Elizabeth as a tribute to the hospice which cared for her. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Archant

The latest addition to Ipswich’s much-loved herd of Elmer elephants is on display at Christchurch Mansion for half-term, after being named in a competition.

Ceri Pilcher with her daughter Katie who passed away in December 2012 after a battle with metastatic stomach cancer, aged 27. Picture: PILCHER FAMILYCeri Pilcher with her daughter Katie who passed away in December 2012 after a battle with metastatic stomach cancer, aged 27. Picture: PILCHER FAMILY

The new Elmer was named after the St Elizabeth Hospice by a mother who’s daughter was cared for by the hospice in the last moments of her life.

Ceri Pilcher lost her daughter Katie at 27 years old to metastatic stomach cancer and put forward the idea of naming the elephant Elizabeth in tribute to the hospice’s work.

She said: “I’m thrilled to have chosen the winning name for the hospice elephant.

“I entered the competition to give my support to the hospice, whose fundraising and vital donations have been hit by the ongoing pandemic.

Ceri Pilcher lost daughter Katie in 2012 and put forward the winning name Elizabeth as a tribute to the hospice which cared for her. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICECeri Pilcher lost daughter Katie in 2012 and put forward the winning name Elizabeth as a tribute to the hospice which cared for her. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

“The hospice supported our family when Katie sadly died in 2012.

“She was cared for both in the community and the inpatient unit with kindness, compassion and professionalism.”

You may also want to watch:

Staff who chose the name, felt it encompassed the many elements of the hospice which are reflected in the design.

The new addition to the Elmer herd has been named Elizabeth and is going on display in Christchurch Park over half-term before being moved to the hospice garden for good. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEThe new addition to the Elmer herd has been named Elizabeth and is going on display in Christchurch Park over half-term before being moved to the hospice garden for good. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Nurse Sarah Edwards from the hospice’s inpatient unit was picked to design and decorate the Elmer – depicting the many services and elements of the charity and the support it provides the local community.

The featured artworks include the hospice’s young adult service Zest, 24-hour phone support line OneCall, and Covid-19 fundraising campaign #HereTogether.

The ornate design was varnished by Suffolk New College automotive repair and finishing team free of charge.

Elizabeth will be taking up permanent residence in the garden at the hospice – but not before going on display for all to enjoy in Christchurch Park over half-term.

Installed on Monday, October 26, by Ipswich Borough Council, she is there until November 1 when she will be moved back to the hospice for good.

From Artiphant and Bee Kind to Elefont and Tigelephant, Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk art trail brought trunk loads of colour to Ipswich – brightening up the lives of many while helping to raise funds in the summer of 2019.

Many of the sculptures were then auctioned off after the summer trail, with the proceeds raising much needed funds for the St Elizabeth Hospice.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drunk driver caught at more than five times limit is jailed

Harriet Eade, who was more than five times the limit, has been jailed Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Pizza giants take on EFL Trophy sponsorship

Papa John's has taken over sponsorship of the EFL Trophy. Picture: EFL

Criminal damage and thefts at Suffolk churches rising, report says

Reverend Peter Goodridge at St John's Church in Elmswell, where lead was stolen from the roof in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Think about what is safe’ - County leaders on trick or treating this Halloween

People in Suffolk are being urged to think about what is safe this Halloween Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Mother of cancer victim names Elmer elephant ‘Elizabeth’ in tribute to hospice

Ceri Pilcher lost daughter Katie in 2012 and put forward the winning name Elizabeth as a tribute to the hospice which cared for her. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE