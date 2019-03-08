Elmer legacy to live on after success of Ipswich trail

Loading plinths using a forklift truck provided by CARS Ipswich and ABP. Picture: ELMERS BIG PARADE SUFFOLK Archant

The elephants may have been sold at the grand charity auction, but it is not the end for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk.

A lorry owned by Gallagher who are official logistics partner of Elmer’s Big Heart of Kent Parade, carrying the plinths down to Kent. Picture: ELMERS BIG PARADE SUFFOLK A lorry owned by Gallagher who are official logistics partner of Elmer’s Big Heart of Kent Parade, carrying the plinths down to Kent. Picture: ELMERS BIG PARADE SUFFOLK

The concrete plinths that each of the large statues proudly stood on during the summer art trail in Ipswich are to get a new lease of life when Elmer is reborn in Kent.

The concrete pedestals, manufactured by Suffolk campaign supporter Poundfield Products Ltd, were this week loaded onto trucks and driven down to Maidstone ready for Elmer's Big Heart of Kent Parade, launching summer 2020.

Heart of Kent Hospice have teamed up with Wild in Art and Andersen Press to create the latest in the series of Elmer trails and by using the plinths from Ipswich the charity is reducing its carbon footprint, as well as saving money.

Norman Lloyd, Campaign Manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, said: "Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk has been a true team effort and we are indebted to all those who have contributed.

"We must say a huge thank you to CARS Ipswich, who kindly supplied a forklift for the job, to ABP, who were able to provide a forklift driver to assist us, and to Gallagher who are working with Heart of Kent Hospice. It all went very smoothly and this was down to their combined expertise and support."

The Elmer team at St Elizabeth Hospice have been supporting Heart of Kent Hospice in the preparations for their new trail over the past few months.

Staff from Kent have visited Ipswich on numerous occasions viewing the trail in situ, participating in the de-installation, visiting the farewell event and finally attending the auction itself.

Sarah Pugh, Chief Executive at Heart of Kent Hospice, said: "We've been blown away by the support we have received from local businesses to get involved and are thrilled to be on track to create a fun and vibrant trail of 50 sculptures between 20 June and 23 August 2020."

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk was St Elizabeth Hospice's second art trail, following the successful 'Pigs Gone Wild' art trail in 2016. The sculptures were out on parade from June 15 until September 7 and the auction took place in October, raising £260,00o for the charity.