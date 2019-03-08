Gallery

Have you been out on the Elmer trail this weekend?

Which one next? Jessica Fiddaman from Kesgrave was out with her parents on Sunday morning looking for the painted elephants.Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Despite only having arrived in the streets of Ipswich on Saturday, the elephants of Elmers Big Parade are already causing a stir in the town.

Grace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Tree Trunk at Westgate Street Picture: JOHN TALLENT Grace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Tree Trunk at Westgate Street Picture: JOHN TALLENT

Hundreds of visitors have already taken part in the trail this weekend clocking up the miles to catch all 55 of the large Elmers plus the 11 smaller learning herds in and around Ipswich town centre.

Many families have begun to track down the specially designed elephants with some already having snapped close to if not all of the elephants after the first day.

Levi Dickerson from Ipswich loved 'Tractor Boy' - one of 55 painted Emer elephants in Ipswich this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury Levi Dickerson from Ipswich loved 'Tractor Boy' - one of 55 painted Emer elephants in Ipswich this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But don't worry if you haven't completed the trail just yet as it continues until September.

The Elmer elephants captured the attention of all ages in Ipswich town centre, including young Eli Soares from Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Elmer elephants captured the attention of all ages in Ipswich town centre, including young Eli Soares from Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Grace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Petal at Ipswich Library Picture: JOHN TALLENT Grace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Petal at Ipswich Library Picture: JOHN TALLENT

Elizabeth Aldridge from Ipswich paused to read one of the more thought provoking Elmer elephants on this summers trail. Picture: Neil Didsbury Elizabeth Aldridge from Ipswich paused to read one of the more thought provoking Elmer elephants on this summers trail. Picture: Neil Didsbury

One of the 55 painted elephants dotted around Ipswich town centre as part of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury One of the 55 painted elephants dotted around Ipswich town centre as part of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Shine a light on Elphis - the King of Elephants at this years Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Neil Didsbury Shine a light on Elphis - the King of Elephants at this years Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Bee Kind elephant from this years Elmer's Big Parade trail in Ipswich town centre this year. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Bee Kind elephant from this years Elmer's Big Parade trail in Ipswich town centre this year. Picture: Neil Didsbury

