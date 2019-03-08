Sunshine and Showers

Have you been out on the Elmer trail this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 13:07 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 16 June 2019

Which one next? Jessica Fiddaman from Kesgrave was out with her parents on Sunday morning looking for the painted elephants.Picture: Neil Didsbury

Which one next? Jessica Fiddaman from Kesgrave was out with her parents on Sunday morning looking for the painted elephants.Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Despite only having arrived in the streets of Ipswich on Saturday, the elephants of Elmers Big Parade are already causing a stir in the town.

Grace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Tree Trunk at Westgate Street Picture: JOHN TALLENTGrace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Tree Trunk at Westgate Street Picture: JOHN TALLENT

Hundreds of visitors have already taken part in the trail this weekend clocking up the miles to catch all 55 of the large Elmers plus the 11 smaller learning herds in and around Ipswich town centre.

Many families have begun to track down the specially designed elephants with some already having snapped close to if not all of the elephants after the first day.

READ MORE: Pigs Gone Wild fans some of the first to complete the Elmer trail

Levi Dickerson from Ipswich loved 'Tractor Boy' - one of 55 painted Emer elephants in Ipswich this summer. Picture: Neil DidsburyLevi Dickerson from Ipswich loved 'Tractor Boy' - one of 55 painted Emer elephants in Ipswich this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But don't worry if you haven't completed the trail just yet as it continues until September.

The Elmer elephants captured the attention of all ages in Ipswich town centre, including young Eli Soares from Ipswich. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Elmer elephants captured the attention of all ages in Ipswich town centre, including young Eli Soares from Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Grace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Petal at Ipswich Library Picture: JOHN TALLENTGrace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Petal at Ipswich Library Picture: JOHN TALLENT

Elizabeth Aldridge from Ipswich paused to read one of the more thought provoking Elmer elephants on this summers trail. Picture: Neil DidsburyElizabeth Aldridge from Ipswich paused to read one of the more thought provoking Elmer elephants on this summers trail. Picture: Neil Didsbury

One of the 55 painted elephants dotted around Ipswich town centre as part of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk this summer. Picture: Neil DidsburyOne of the 55 painted elephants dotted around Ipswich town centre as part of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk this summer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Shine a light on Elphis - the King of Elephants at this years Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Neil DidsburyShine a light on Elphis - the King of Elephants at this years Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Bee Kind elephant from this years Elmer's Big Parade trail in Ipswich town centre this year. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Bee Kind elephant from this years Elmer's Big Parade trail in Ipswich town centre this year. Picture: Neil Didsbury

READ MORE: Elmer's Big Parade Arrives in Ipswich

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

