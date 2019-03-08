E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Your last chance to see all the Elmers under one roof

PUBLISHED: 13:41 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 26 September 2019

Friends Amelia Clark and James Hooker, aged 5 from Colchester with Hero the Elmer, who will be on show at the final farewell. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Friends Amelia Clark and James Hooker, aged 5 from Colchester with Hero the Elmer, who will be on show at the final farewell. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Wave goodbye to Elmer as he packs his trunk and bids a final farewell to Ipswich.

The Elmer statues are loaded into the back of a van following the big parade. Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth HospiceThe Elmer statues are loaded into the back of a van following the big parade. Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth Hospice

After a colourful and eventful summer on parade in Ipswich, the Elmers will come together for the last time this weekend at Ipswich Corn Exchange and Town hall before going under the hammer at a grand auction in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

The 'Elmer Packs His Trunk' event is a chance for fans to say a final goodbye to the Elmers, which have been dotted around Ipswich over the last three months and brightening up the town.

Read more: We'll miss you, Elmer - Looking back at an elephant-astic summer

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, said: "We have loved our Elmers and it is a very strange feeling to now be bidding them all a sad farewell.

The Elmers were loaded up after the end of the trail to be prepared for the Elmer Packs His Trunk final farewell event. Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth HospiceThe Elmers were loaded up after the end of the trail to be prepared for the Elmer Packs His Trunk final farewell event. Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth Hospice

"We are so grateful for all the public support that the campaign - and in particular St Elizabeth Hospice - has received, and we are looking forward to celebrating with hundreds of visitors this weekend.

"We are also indebted to our partners and sponsors, who continue to provide essential help and support, and without whom this campaign could not exist."

Elmer HQ will also be open for both days and all Elmer merchandise (across all sales venues) is 30% off - celebrating the end of the trail and both Elmer and the hospice's 30th birthdays.

Have you completed your Elmer's Big Parade sticker book? Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHave you completed your Elmer's Big Parade sticker book? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This is a great opportunity to snap up those last few app codes you are missing, or to grab a final selfie with your favourite Elmer.

The hospice's extra special Elmer Hero - in honour of our incredible emergency services - will also be there joining the rest of the parade.

Tickets are on sale for the weekend event here - with hourly slots available across the two days between 9am and 3pm.

Adults over the age of 16 can purchase a ticket for just £4.50, with children under 16 going for £3 and those under the age of two entering for free.

On the day you may also be able to buy tickets on the door, but you must have the correct money as there will be no change available.

The sessions are one hour long and your ticket grants you access for anytime during your time slot.

Entry will be through the Corn Exchange main entrance in King Street.

Your last chance to see all the Elmers under one roof

