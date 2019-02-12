Partly Cloudy

WATCH: Children dress up in patchwork for Elmer’s Big Parade party

PUBLISHED: 16:37 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 16 February 2019

Young George is a big fan of Elmer and Elephants. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Young George is a big fan of Elmer and Elephants. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Young people gathered in Ipswich today celebrating all things Elmer where they even had the chance of putting their own stamp on one of this year’s elephant designs.

Ipswich Children’s Book Group (ICBG) held the special ‘Elmer’s Big Parade Party’ at Ipswich Waterstones where professional artist Hannah Mee transformed her young Elmer figure – taking the theme “An Elephant’s Tale”.

The book group is taking part in this year’s trail which is being organised by St Elizabeth Hospice and will feature more than 50 Elmers, hoping to attract thousands of people to Ipswich this summer.

Artist Hannah Mee was painting her Elmer for the book group live in store today where children could donate £10 to add their name and their favourite children’s book to her design.

Speaking of the Elmer design, Hannah said: “It’s been a massive privilege to be a part of Elmer’s Big Parade for St Elizabeth Hospice. I’m really excited.”

Local artist Hannah Mee decorating the Elmer, which is called 'The Elephant's Tale'. Picture: RACHEL EDGELocal artist Hannah Mee decorating the Elmer, which is called 'The Elephant's Tale'. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Shirley Imlach, from ICBG was overjoyed with the turnout of the party, saying there was a great deal of interest in the book club’s “An Elephant’s Tale” Elmer figure..

She added: “Lots of children took part in the Elmer activities, and adults and children alike were admiring Hannah Mee’s wonderful artistic work and calligraphy. They were truly fascinated as she added their favourite book titles and names to their sponsored spaces.

“We were also grateful to Andersen Press who had generously donated books, posters and stickers which we were able to give away as prizes.”

During the event there was also a tombola, a ‘tail on the Elmer’, a ‘find Elmer and her friends activity’, and a prize was given out to one child who dressed head to toe in an Elmer onesie.

Jasper and Hannah Mee with Elmer in the Waterstones store in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGEJasper and Hannah Mee with Elmer in the Waterstones store in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speaking of their Elmer, the groups secretary Jayne Gould, added: “As books are at the heart of all we do, we wanted our Young Elmer to reflect the book group and our members, highlighting great children’s books and featuring favourite titles, so becoming a permanent record to be enjoyed for years to come.”

You can follow the group’s Twitter and Facebook pages for more details on their Young Elmer’s progress.

George won an Elmer book for dressing up for the special occasion! Picture: RACHEL EDGEGeorge won an Elmer book for dressing up for the special occasion! Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Local artist Hannah Mee decorating the Elmer, which is called 'The Elephant's Tale'. Picture: RACHEL EDGELocal artist Hannah Mee decorating the Elmer, which is called 'The Elephant's Tale'. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Young George is a big fan of Elmer and Elephants. Picture: RACHEL EDGEYoung George is a big fan of Elmer and Elephants. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Elmer's Big Parade Party for Ipswich Children's Book Group. Picture: RACHEL EDGEElmer's Big Parade Party for Ipswich Children's Book Group. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There was also a tombola to help raise money for the St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere was also a tombola to help raise money for the St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

George dressed appropriately for the occasion. Picture: RACHEL EDGEGeorge dressed appropriately for the occasion. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children attending the party took part in various activitis, including drawing and pin the tail on Elmer. Picture: RACHEL EDGEChildren attending the party took part in various activitis, including drawing and pin the tail on Elmer. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Elmer is being decorated in the titles of children's favourite books. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Elmer is being decorated in the titles of children's favourite books. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Elmer's Big Parade Party was held at the Waterstones store in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGEElmer's Big Parade Party was held at the Waterstones store in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Elmer's Big Parade Party was held at the Waterstones store in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGEElmer's Big Parade Party was held at the Waterstones store in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

