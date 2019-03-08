Pigs Gone Wild fans some of the first to complete Elmer trail

Rebecca with Elmer's Travel Trunk Picture: JULIE AND ANDEW BRISTOW Archant

An 11-year-old girl and her family, who were some of the first to complete the Pigs Gone Wild trail, look set to have repeated their effort by visiting all 55 Elmers on the trail's first day.

Rebecca Bristow, 8, on the Pigs Gone Wild Trail in 2016 Picture: ANDREW BRISTOW Rebecca Bristow, 8, on the Pigs Gone Wild Trail in 2016 Picture: ANDREW BRISTOW

Rebecca Bristow and her family started their hunt at 7.30am on Saturday taking until 2pm to complete the trail.

"We had been planning to do it for a while," said Rebecca.

Rebecca didn't complete the trail alone and was joined by her dad, Andrew, mum, Julie and her 18-month-old sister, Autumn.

The family started their trail at the sculptures around Tower Ramparts.

Rebecca Bristow, on the Pigs Gone Wild Trail three years ago Picture: ANDREW BRISTOW Rebecca Bristow, on the Pigs Gone Wild Trail three years ago Picture: ANDREW BRISTOW

"I had so much fun," said Rebecca, "my favourite was Tigelephant."

"We had enjoyed the last one and we thought it would be fun to do the elephants."

Three years ago Rebecca and her parents became one of the first families to finish the previous Wild in Art sculpture trail, Pigs Gone Wild, after spotting Spider-Pig outside the Crown Pools.

READ MORE: Elmer's Big Parade arrives in Suffolk

The family finished this year's trail by meeting 'Poppy' the elephant at Ipswich Train Station.

Andrew and Autumn with 'Together we are Stronger' Picture: JULIE AND ANDREW BRISTOW Andrew and Autumn with 'Together we are Stronger' Picture: JULIE AND ANDREW BRISTOW

"It was tiring but it was fun seeing all the elephants," said Rebecca.

"I liked the designs and I liked the colours that they used."

Rebecca's dad Andrew said:" We were always going to start early. I managed to get a Saturday off work and we just thought that we would make the most of it."

Mr Bristow said that even the youngest member of the family, Autumn, enjoyed the trail wandering around and helping to scan the elephants.

Rebecca Bristow, 11, with E=MC2 Picture: JULIE AND ANDREW BRISTOW Rebecca Bristow, 11, with E=MC2 Picture: JULIE AND ANDREW BRISTOW

Asked which trail she liked the best, Rebecca said: "I preferred the elephants."