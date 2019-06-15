Partly Cloudy

Elmer fans hit the trail as Big Parade Begins

PUBLISHED: 16:29 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 15 June 2019

Element Elephants are installed all over Ipswich ahead of the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

We've collected some of our favourite photos of you enjoying the Ipswich sunshine to welcome Elmer to the town.

Hundreds have already taken to the streets of our county town to take part in the trail for Elmer's Big Parade which supports the St Elizabeth Hospice.

You may also want to watch:

It took several hours for all of the 55 Elmers to be put in place across the town, with volunteers beginning the installation work at 5am on Saturday.

Smaller Elmers known as the Learning Herd Elmers have already been on display for a number of days.

READ MORE: Elmer's Big Parade arrives in Ipswich

















