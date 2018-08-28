Snow

WATCH: Artist begins mammoth tusk of painting two Elmers

PUBLISHED: 16:14 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 22 January 2019

Artist Lois Cordelia has begun painting one of the Elmers for Elmer's Big Parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Artist Lois Cordelia has begun painting one of the Elmers for Elmer's Big Parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

While most artists can take weeks to paint their Elmers, one Ipswich artist takes just eight hours to make her designs come to life.

This week Lois Cordelia, whose designs for the Pigs Gone Wild trail in 2016 helped launch her career, has begun painting two of her three Elmers for this year’s trail.

Elmer’s Big Parade–Suffolk which is just five months away, sees a herd of elephants march into Ipswich for an exciting art trail in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Speaking of the project, Lois, 36, said: “I painted one of the pigs two years ago for ‘Pigs Gone Wild’ trail and that sort of kick-started me painting big animal sculptures all over the country.

“The pigs brought so much to Ipswich not just for the artists, but for businesses, families, the charity, and brought so many visitors to Ipswich. It’s a really exciting project to be a part of and I can’t wait to see my designs in the trail for another year.”

Artist Lois Cordelia has begun painting one of the Elmers for Elmer's Big Parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lois works as a freelance artist and conducts live demonstrations in art shops, private groups and schools.

The artist, who has lived in Ipswich all her life, will have three Elmers in this year’s trail – having already completed one sculpture for the launch of the project last year.

One of her sculptures is for Suffolk Fostering and Adoption and will be inspired by family, children and togetherness. Lois is naming the sculpture ‘Hope’ – with silhouettes painted across the elephant so that people can see themselves in the silhouettes, making them relatable.

The second scultpure Lois is painting this week is inspired by Albert Einstein and his theory of how space and time is warped. Her design will include a warped patchwork and celebrates Einstein’s creativity and individuality.

Elmer Elephants. Picture: RACHEL EDGEElmer Elephants. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Elmer she is painting is for the University of Suffolk.

Lois has fittingly named the sculpture e=mc squared – e for Elmer and mc for Elmers traditional multicoloured patchwork design.

Lois said: “My inspiration comes from anything really, but Albert Einstein has been a huge inspiration to me.

“My loose style of painting is also inspired by his creativity.”

Elmers on their arrival in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEElmers on their arrival in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

