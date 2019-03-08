Sunshine and Showers

The race is on - how many Elmer's could you find in 90 minutes?

PUBLISHED: 16:29 04 August 2019

The event was organised by the Suffolk Orienteering Club in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The event was organised by the Suffolk Orienteering Club in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

More than 60 orienteerers took on the mammoth challenge of visiting as many Elmer's as they could in 90 minutes this morning - with two groups managing to hunt out all 55 Elmer's in just 70 minutes.

Runners had to find as many Elmers as possible in 90 minutes. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGERunners had to find as many Elmers as possible in 90 minutes. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Organised by the Suffolk Orienteering Club, the 'Elm-O' event saw keen runners sprinting from one Elmer to another in their chosen route around the town.

The group of around 60 people met at Ipswich Cornhill before setting off at 10.30am in different directions across the town; maps in hand and hunting heads on.

The fun run was arranged by Clive Wilkinson from the Suffolk Orienteering Club - bringing families and orienteerers together to enjoy a warm Sunday in the town.

He said: "It was a superb way to look around Ipswich - and it was an ideal location for an orienteering event as most people were familiar with the town and weren't able to get lost."

Runners took part in the Elm-O event this weekend. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGERunners took part in the Elm-O event this weekend. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

During the event, which is one of many organised by the amateur orienteering group, collection boxes were available and a £2 donation was suggested per adult - raising around £60 for St Elizabeth Hospice, the organisers of Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk.

"A couple of groups got round all 55 Elmer's in an hour and 10 minutes," added Clive.

"They were the really keen runners who went all the way out to Holywells, whereas most of the families with young children stayed in and around the town."

Each group were given a sheet to fill in different details about each Elmer - helping them prove that they had visited each statue on the trail.

Runners of all ages took part. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGERunners of all ages took part. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Speaking of the event, Clive continued: "St Elizabeth Hospice's services are vital to the community, so it was great to raise a bit of money for their work."

Read more: Suffolk vloggers walk 13 miles to complete mammoth Elmer trail

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?



Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs



See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich



Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children



A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below



