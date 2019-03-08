The race is on - how many Elmer's could you find in 90 minutes?
PUBLISHED: 16:29 04 August 2019
RACHEL EDGE
More than 60 orienteerers took on the mammoth challenge of visiting as many Elmer's as they could in 90 minutes this morning - with two groups managing to hunt out all 55 Elmer's in just 70 minutes.
Organised by the Suffolk Orienteering Club, the 'Elm-O' event saw keen runners sprinting from one Elmer to another in their chosen route around the town.
The group of around 60 people met at Ipswich Cornhill before setting off at 10.30am in different directions across the town; maps in hand and hunting heads on.
The fun run was arranged by Clive Wilkinson from the Suffolk Orienteering Club - bringing families and orienteerers together to enjoy a warm Sunday in the town.
He said: "It was a superb way to look around Ipswich - and it was an ideal location for an orienteering event as most people were familiar with the town and weren't able to get lost."
During the event, which is one of many organised by the amateur orienteering group, collection boxes were available and a £2 donation was suggested per adult - raising around £60 for St Elizabeth Hospice, the organisers of Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk.
"A couple of groups got round all 55 Elmer's in an hour and 10 minutes," added Clive.
"They were the really keen runners who went all the way out to Holywells, whereas most of the families with young children stayed in and around the town."
Each group were given a sheet to fill in different details about each Elmer - helping them prove that they had visited each statue on the trail.
Speaking of the event, Clive continued: "St Elizabeth Hospice's services are vital to the community, so it was great to raise a bit of money for their work."
