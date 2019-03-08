Ipswich singer to take on mammoth tusk as she busks around Elmer trail

Roma Nicholson will busk her way around St Elizabeth Hospices Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk. Picture: DARREN NICHOLSON Archant

Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson is combining her love of helping others with her musical talent as she attempts to busk her way around all 55 Elmers in one day.

The 13-year-old has set herself the ultimate challenge where she will sing her way along the popular art trail, performing a mixture of covers and her own songs from her album Teen Spirit.

The Northgate High School pupil is no stranger to helping others, having already raised more than £13,000 for local charities since 2017 through her album sales and fundraising efforts.

She will be kicking off the mammoth 'tusk' from 8.30am at the Elmer named Pip on the corner of Barrack Lane and Norwich Road on Monday, August 5.

She will be singing a song at each Elmer and will have donation buckets along the way in support of St Elizabeth Hospice and Suffolk Young People's Health Project (4YP).

Speaking of the challenge, Roma said: "It's the summer holidays and I've yet to do the Elmer trail in Ipswich, so I thought what better way to do it than to busk my way round and raise money for both the Hospice and 4YP."

All proceeds from Roma's album Teen Spirit is donated to local charities, with her album now sitting on the shelves of HMV in Sailmakers alongside some of her biggest icons including Suffolk star Ed Sheeran.

The teen idolises Ed and says it is her dream to perform with the singer, who has become one of her main inspirations when writing music.

Roma's mother Rosa said: "Ed was bullied at school like Roma was and he also uses music to express how he feels about it."

Just last year Roma released a song called Stronger on Mental Health Awareness Day to help teens facing similar problems.

The young singer has used music as an escape over the years and her mother Rosa said that: "It could've turned the other way but Roma has risen above it."

Roma will be busy performing at a number of fundraisers over the rest of the summer, including the Festival of Wheels - which is taking place this Sunday at Trinity Park.