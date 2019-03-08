Video

Elmers pack their trunks - but you can still see them at two grand events

Packing the Elmers away are, L to R, Joanne Beattie, assistant campaigns manager, Callum Penning, who works for St Elizabeth Hospice on retail, Luke Quinney of Palletways and coordinator Claire Jennings Picture: Brad Jones Archant

The colourful Elmer statues around Ipswich town centre were being taken down this weekend - after being proudly on parade all summer long.

But there's still a chance to attend a big farewell event, with all the sculptures under one roof - before they go under the hammer at a grand auction in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

As Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk comes to an end, the 55 full-size sculptures were being gathered up by a team from St Elizabeth Hospice and loaded into trucks - while the 84 smaller Young Elmers were also bidding a fond farewell.

Event organisers posted on their Facebook page: "So good to see so many people out and about still enjoying the trail on our final day. Thank you Ipswich (and visitors). You have been incredible!"

Thousands of people have followed the Elmer trail over the last three months, with families visiting all the sculptures around the town.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Elmer Packs His Trunk weekend event, which is being held from September 28-29, with all the sculptures being gathered together and going on display in Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange.

Hourly slots are available on both days, and Elmer HQ will be open for the duration of the event, selling merchandise. You can also have your say about the parade in a special survey, as well as entering a prize draw to win signed Elmer goodies. To buy tickets for Elmer Packs His Trunk, visit the website.

Then on Thursday, October 3, all the large sculptures will go under the hammer at a grand event in Ipswich Corn Exchange. For more information about the auction and how to bid and order tickets, follow the link.