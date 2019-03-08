E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Elmers pack their trunks - but you can still see them at two grand events

PUBLISHED: 14:02 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 08 September 2019

Packing the Elmers away are, L to R, Joanne Beattie, assistant campaigns manager, Callum Penning, who works for St Elizabeth Hospice on retail, Luke Quinney of Palletways and coordinator Claire Jennings Picture: Brad Jones

Packing the Elmers away are, L to R, Joanne Beattie, assistant campaigns manager, Callum Penning, who works for St Elizabeth Hospice on retail, Luke Quinney of Palletways and coordinator Claire Jennings Picture: Brad Jones

Archant

The colourful Elmer statues around Ipswich town centre were being taken down this weekend - after being proudly on parade all summer long.

But there's still a chance to attend a big farewell event, with all the sculptures under one roof - before they go under the hammer at a grand auction in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

As Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk comes to an end, the 55 full-size sculptures were being gathered up by a team from St Elizabeth Hospice and loaded into trucks - while the 84 smaller Young Elmers were also bidding a fond farewell.

You may also want to watch:

Event organisers posted on their Facebook page: "So good to see so many people out and about still enjoying the trail on our final day. Thank you Ipswich (and visitors). You have been incredible!"

Thousands of people have followed the Elmer trail over the last three months, with families visiting all the sculptures around the town.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Elmer Packs His Trunk weekend event, which is being held from September 28-29, with all the sculptures being gathered together and going on display in Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange.

Hourly slots are available on both days, and Elmer HQ will be open for the duration of the event, selling merchandise. You can also have your say about the parade in a special survey, as well as entering a prize draw to win signed Elmer goodies. To buy tickets for Elmer Packs His Trunk, visit the website.

Then on Thursday, October 3, all the large sculptures will go under the hammer at a grand event in Ipswich Corn Exchange. For more information about the auction and how to bid and order tickets, follow the link.

Most Read

Ipswich school trialling changes to the school day to relieve teachers

Changes are being made to the timetable at Westbourne Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Most Read

Ipswich school trialling changes to the school day to relieve teachers

Changes are being made to the timetable at Westbourne Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police were called to ‘distressed’ woman on the Orwell Bridge

A14 traffic near the Orwell bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Is Ed Sheeran holding a ‘festival-style’ wedding party in Suffolk this weekend?

Ed Sheeran performing on the second night at Chantry Park last month. Picture: Zakary Walters

Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in accident

The A143 heading towards HMP Highpoint Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He perhaps shouldn’t be playing at this level... competition keeps you hungry’ - Norwood and Jackson excited by Keane signing

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are both looking forward to playing with Will Keane. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey replaces Amber Rudd in Cabinet

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has been appointed as Work and Pensions Secretary after the resignation of Amber Rudd. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists