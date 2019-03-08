Half a million stickers collected as Elmer mania causes shortage

Elmer's Big Parade sticker collectors across Suffolk are eagerly awaiting the next batch of stickers to arrive in stores.

The Elmer sticker books have been so successful that 150,000 packets of new stickers have now been ordered from Italy.

Stickers will be arriving in East of England Co-op stores and at Elmer HQ, Ipswich Tourist Information and St Elizabeth Hospice shops week commencing August, 26.

Ian Condron, Circulation Manager for Archant Suffolk, described the success of the stickers as "overwhelming."

He said: "Over half a million Elmer stickers have been bought or redeemed free with the East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star."

With more stickers winging their way into shops soon Mr Condron added: "Please keep your tokens and don't panic!

"And if you can't wait that long come and see us at our next Elmer swap shop."

The next Elmer swap shop takes place this Monday, August 19 at the Henley Rise East of England Co-op between 11am and 2pm.

Vouchers for free packs of Elmer stickers are printed in the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star every day.

