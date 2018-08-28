Elmer the Elephant thanks centre which raised more than £1,300 for charity

Learners from WS Training rewarded with a visit from Elmer after their fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Fashion shows, running market stalls, and sponsored runs are just a few of the things an Ipswich training provider did to raise money for charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fashion walk which was held to raise money for the St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE A fashion walk which was held to raise money for the St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Students at a training centre in Ipswich were visited by Elmer the Patchwork Elephant as recognition of the funds they have raised for charity.

Learners at WS Training Limited worked together running market stalls, fashion shows, productions, fayres and sponsored runs to raise more than £1,300 for St Elizabeth Hospice.

WS Training Limited is a private training provider which caters for young people aged 16-24 with special educational needs.

Don’t miss: Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

Learners from WS Training fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE Learners from WS Training fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The venue is part of Elmer’s Learning Herd - the education strand of Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk 2019.

The Learning Herd was created to give schools, youth groups and organisations the opportunity to make a fundraising pledge in return for a young Elmer sculpture to design, decorate, display on the trail and then keep for themselves.

Don’t miss: New Elmer focusing on plastic problem to join the herd next year

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “The education element of trails such as Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk is really important and, having heard about all the hard work that these learners have put into their fundraising, it is fantastic to be able to recognise this and say thank you to them in this way.”

Ryan Hollis, curriculum lead at WS Training said: “We are so pleased with the effort the learners have made and what they have achieved along the way. They have learnt customer service skills, embedded maths, English and social skills. The fundraising has given our learners purpose and a real sense of community.”

If you or a group you know are interested in joining WS Training Limited and being part of Elmer’s Learning Herd send an email here or visit the website.

