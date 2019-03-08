Elmer helps this happy couple celebrate a very special day

The new Mr and Mrs McCarthy who had their picture taken on the Elmer Suffolk Parade trail just minutes after their wedding Picture ADRIAN RUST - DOUBLE ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY ADRIAN RUST - DOUBLE ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

Your wedding day is one you will never forget - and that is certainly true for Elmer fans Damian and Nicola McCarthy.

Some of the Elmers in Christchurch park alongside the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk team Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Some of the Elmers in Christchurch park alongside the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk team Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The happy couple tied the knot at Ipswich Registry Office at midday on Saturday, just hours after the launch of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk. Their wedding photographer suggested they take some pictures in Christchurch Park - which is now home to several of the Elmer scupltures.

They stumbled across Marble 'Ella, close to the famous Christchurch Mansion and couldn't help but pose for a photo.

The new Mrs McCarthy, 37, described the colourful creation as "really pretty".

Nicola said: "It was a spur of the moment decision from our photographer, we picked which Elmer we wanted to stand near. We felt a bit sorry for all the kids that were coming up to the Elmer with their sticker books whilst we were trying to get our photo taken."

The photo of Nicola and new husband Damian, 39, will be an extra special addition to their wedding album - and one they will look back on with very special memories.

The couple, who have been together for five years, were one of the first to have their photographs with the Elmer. A dedicated team from St Elizabeth Hospice and partners Palletways delivered her and the other 54 sculptures earlier that morning - starting at 5pm and putting the last few in place around 10am.

Nicola said: "It is really nice seeing the Elmers around town it is great for kids and also raises the profile of the hospice as well, which is good as they do really amazing work."

There are 139 Elmers to find, and you can also collect stickers of each of the designs with the Archant sticker and activity book.

Albums are available now, priced at £5 and you will find an Elmer sticker voucher in your EADT and Ipswich Star. Take them to one of our local stockists, including the East of England Co-op stores and Elmer HQ at Ipswich Town Hall, to exchange it for a free pack of stickers worth £1.