Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘The hospice isn’t a scary place’ - The Elmer trail will help bust myths

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 February 2019

Getting ready for Elmer's Big Parade on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON

Getting ready for Elmer's Big Parade on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON

Adrian Rawlinson

An Ipswich hospice has revealed it is expecting patient demand to double over the next years - meaning they need to raise as much money as possible from this summer’s Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk.

Adrian Rawlinson (centre) has previously fundraised for St Elizabeth Hospice now he is their Director of Communications Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEAdrian Rawlinson (centre) has previously fundraised for St Elizabeth Hospice now he is their Director of Communications Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

But more than that, St Elizabeth Hospice is hoping the art trail will help break down barriers and get across the message that this is not simply a place where you go to die.

The Elmer trail follows on from the success of Pigs Gone Wild which drew crowds of enthusiastic pig hunters to Ipswich town centre in 2016 and raised more than £200,000.

Adrian Rawlinson, Head of Communications at St Elizabeth Hospice, acknowledges that, although this sum was a “fantastic” figure, it was just a fraction of the £10.5million needed to keep the hospice running each year.

He is banking on the fact the Elmer trail will raise an even greater sum and, like its predecessor, help dispel some of the myths people still have about the hospice, which is based in Foxhall Road.

He said: “We will have an app for the trail which we will use to deliver messages about the hospice. We want to get across that the hospice isn’t a scary place.

“Ultimately we want people to come to the hospice and see the place so they know a hospice isn’t about death, we have relationships with people for years. We don’t let death kill life.”

Artist Lois Cordelia has begun painting one of the Elmers for Elmer's Big Parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNArtist Lois Cordelia has begun painting one of the Elmers for Elmer's Big Parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Around 70% of the work that St Elizabeth Hospice does is community based and in the spring they will be opening a new information centre, shop and café on the site of the old post office in Heath Road, Ipswich in order to further their reach.

Adrian said: “Lots of people are too scared to come down the drive to the hospice, this will be a place for them to find out more about the community services the hospice offers.”

He explained that during the two years of planning that goes into each trail there is a heavy focus on getting the hospice’s key messages out into the community, particularly to younger people.

In 2019 the hospice will start offering restbite care breaks to young adults, while continuing to offer care to those aged 15 and over. They also are continuing to share their message that there is ‘no place like home’ which means when patients reach the end of their life they can choose to spend their final days in the familiar surroundings of their own home.

A mammoth 250,000 people engaged with Pigs Gone Wild and Adrian expects the parade of 50-plus Elmers and 85 smaller junior Elmers will attract even more people to Ipswich this summer.

Elmers Big Parade will run from June to September 2019 and there will be two other similar parades in Plymouth and Tyne and Wear. Artists are already beginning work on their designs.

Schools and youth groups across Suffolk will be given a blank junior Elmer to design if they pledge to raise £750 for the hospice.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘The hospice isn’t a scary place’ - The Elmer trail will help bust myths

Getting ready for Elmer's Big Parade on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON

Sunday Snap: Salvaging a positive, Quaner frustrations and a moment to warm the cockles

Lucas Joao (partly hidden) scores the only goal of the match for Sheffield Wednesday, in their 1-0 win over the Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Plans lodged for final phase of Whitehouse school extension

Whitehouse Community Primary School's extension from 2017. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Can High Streets in towns like Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds survive the current upheavals?

Despite all the talk of internet shopping, most Christmas presents were bought from shops. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Betty from Hadleigh celebrates her 100th with surprise tea party

Betty Carpenter, from Hadleigh, celebrates her 100th birthday Picture: TESCO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists