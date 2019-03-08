Partly Cloudy

Elmers Big Parade arrives in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 09:43 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 15 June 2019

Elmers are installed all over Ipswich ahead of the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk trail Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Elmers are installed all over Ipswich ahead of the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk trail Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

After years of preparation Elmers of all designs and colours are set to descend on Ipswich today.

Volunteers have been delivering Elmers since the early hours Picture: SONYA DUNCANVolunteers have been delivering Elmers since the early hours Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Thousands are expected to visit the art trail which is set to raise thousands for the St Elizabeth Hospice.

It's the first time that visitors will be able to see the selected designs which have been kept under wraps for a number of weeks.

Eleven herds of smaller Elmers - known as the Learning Herd - have already been put on display around the town in anticipation of the big event.

Two delivery teams began work at 5am on Saturday morning to make sure all of the Elmer's were installed in their new homes in time.

Securing another Elmer into its new home Picture: SONYA DUNCANSecuring another Elmer into its new home Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Elmer's Big Parade

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmers Big Parade Suffolk said: "It's been great. It seems hard to believe after all this time that they are on the streets.

"When we first started this it was three years away and now we are here it's great.

"We are very excited and cannot wait to get out and do the trail ourselves."

A special souvenir sticker album and activity book have been created to accompany the trail.

The album contains all 139 elephants (including the Learning Herd) with 10 shiny stickers available.

From June 17, every copy of the Ipswich Star and EADT will also have a voucher for a free pack of stickers, worth £1.

