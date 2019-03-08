And they are gone! Elmer sculptures sold at auction

Auctioneers Clarke & Simpson led the action at Ipswich Corn Exchange as the Elmers went under the hammer Archant

Art enthusiasts and hospice supporters dug deep to raise more than £260,000 tonight as Suffolk's Elmer sculptures went under the hammer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Elmer auction held in Ipswich raised thousands for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: BRAD JONES The Elmer auction held in Ipswich raised thousands for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: BRAD JONES

The atmosphere at Ipswich Corn Exchange was tense as bidders fought off competition from online buyers for the chance to secure a piece of Ipswich history.

You may also want to watch:

As predicted, the Ed Sheeran-inspired Castle on the Hill sold for the highest sum, raising £10,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Ahead of the auction, community fundraiser Fiona Ginn told how as well as working for the hospice, she had seen first hand how staff helped families in their hour of need after her husband was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia.

The scupltures from Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk went under the hammer at Ipswich Corn Exchange The scupltures from Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk went under the hammer at Ipswich Corn Exchange

She said: "The hospice is there for people in their times of need and desperation. Without them, I don't know where we would have been during those last two weeks of Mike's life."

Her emotional story encouraged bidders to dig that little deeper to support the valuable work of the Ipswich-based hospice.