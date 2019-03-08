E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

And they are gone! Elmer sculptures sold at auction

PUBLISHED: 22:19 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 03 October 2019

Auctioneers Clarke & Simpson led the action at Ipswich Corn Exchange as the Elmers went under the hammer

Auctioneers Clarke & Simpson led the action at Ipswich Corn Exchange as the Elmers went under the hammer

Archant

Art enthusiasts and hospice supporters dug deep to raise more than £260,000 tonight as Suffolk's Elmer sculptures went under the hammer.

The Elmer auction held in Ipswich raised thousands for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: BRAD JONESThe Elmer auction held in Ipswich raised thousands for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: BRAD JONES

The atmosphere at Ipswich Corn Exchange was tense as bidders fought off competition from online buyers for the chance to secure a piece of Ipswich history.

You may also want to watch:

As predicted, the Ed Sheeran-inspired Castle on the Hill sold for the highest sum, raising £10,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Ahead of the auction, community fundraiser Fiona Ginn told how as well as working for the hospice, she had seen first hand how staff helped families in their hour of need after her husband was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia.

The scupltures from Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk went under the hammer at Ipswich Corn ExchangeThe scupltures from Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk went under the hammer at Ipswich Corn Exchange

She said: "The hospice is there for people in their times of need and desperation. Without them, I don't know where we would have been during those last two weeks of Mike's life."

Her emotional story encouraged bidders to dig that little deeper to support the valuable work of the Ipswich-based hospice.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: RADOSLAW GUT

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: RADOSLAW GUT

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

And they are gone! Elmer sculptures sold at auction

Auctioneers Clarke & Simpson led the action at Ipswich Corn Exchange as the Elmers went under the hammer

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: RADOSLAW GUT

Elmer goes under the hammer - live auction updates

All the Elmers on display in Ipswich Town Hall for their farewell event. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Mum who tragically lost twins raises money for Ipswich baby unit

Jodie pictured with her husband David, sadly lost their twins in September 2019. Picture: JODIE MARKS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists