And they are gone! Elmer sculptures sold at auction
PUBLISHED: 22:19 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 03 October 2019

Art enthusiasts and hospice supporters dug deep to raise more than £260,000 tonight as Suffolk's Elmer sculptures went under the hammer.
The atmosphere at Ipswich Corn Exchange was tense as bidders fought off competition from online buyers for the chance to secure a piece of Ipswich history.
As predicted, the Ed Sheeran-inspired Castle on the Hill sold for the highest sum, raising £10,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice.
Ahead of the auction, community fundraiser Fiona Ginn told how as well as working for the hospice, she had seen first hand how staff helped families in their hour of need after her husband was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia.
She said: "The hospice is there for people in their times of need and desperation. Without them, I don't know where we would have been during those last two weeks of Mike's life."
Her emotional story encouraged bidders to dig that little deeper to support the valuable work of the Ipswich-based hospice.