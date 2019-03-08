E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Review: 'Amazing' Elmer show is a hit with young fans

PUBLISHED: 16:31 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 14 August 2019

Norman Lloyd with the cast and puppets of the Elmer show at the Regent theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

As the cheery music started at the Regent Theatre Ipswich, there were plenty of little heads bobbing along to the first song in the Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show, which was making a special visit to the town.

The Elmer Show made a special visit to the Regent in Ipswich Picture: MATT MARTINThe Elmer Show made a special visit to the Regent in Ipswich Picture: MATT MARTIN

It's fair to say Elmer mania has taken over Ipswich during the summer holidays and the number of children clutching their favourite patchwork elephant toys at the Regent certainly paid testament to that.

There was a ripple of excitement in the theatre as Elmer took to the stage, where he was later joined by frogs, giraffes, a lion, monkeys and many more friendly creatures that were there to give him a great big confidence boost.

Not straying too far from the classic children's story written by David McKee, the play essentially taught the appreciative audience that it is ok to be different.

I've watched a fair bit of children's theatre over the last few years and in my very humble opinion Elmer had the perfect mix of songs and dialogue and importantly it was the ideal length.

There was enough time to get across the important message behind the story, teach the children a little bit about colour and have a little bop at the end before any of the audience members got too fidgety.

The Elmer Show was a hit with young fans in Ipswich: SK PHOTOGRAPHYThe Elmer Show was a hit with young fans in Ipswich: SK PHOTOGRAPHY

The puppetry work on show was top-notch and I found the tuneful singing and movement of the elephant herd to be quite mesmerising.

My four year old, who of course helped me with this review, was very happy she got to dance-along, which is something she seems to associate with every production she has seen at the Regent so far.

She also appreciated the catchy songs which were easy for the audience to learn and join in with.

So what was her verdict at the end of the chirpy and cheerful Elmer show?

Well, in her own words (and unprompted): "That was amazing."

The Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show was a created as a way of celebrating Elmer's 30th Birthday.

The production was brought to Ipswich on Wednesday thanks to the effort's of the St Elizabeth Hospice Elmer's Big Parade campaign team.

