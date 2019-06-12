Have you spotted an elephant on your travels?

Is there an Elmer near you? Picture: NORMAN LLOYD Archant

A herd of elephants has arrived on the streets of Ipswich - including this crimson fellow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The spray-painted elephant silhouettes started to appear in the town centre from mid morning yesterday, leading to questions over what they may be.

The colourful characters are, as many will have guessed, the first stage of the set up for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, which launches Saturday, June 15.

With just days to go now the team behind the public art trail have been marking out where the large sculptures will be positioned around Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Early on Saturday morning the carefully painted and varnished Elmers will descend on Ipswich and the trail will get underway.

St Elizabeth Hospice are staging the art trail right across the summer and it is hoped it will bring thousands of families, art lovers and trail enthusiasts to the town.

You can download the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk app or use a paper map to locate each of the 55 large Elmer's and the 84-strong learning herd.

The EADT and Ipswich Star will also be bringing you a special sticker album - which is available to pre order now - and offering a free packet of stickers with every paper published from Monday.