Gallery

Elmer fever hits Ipswich - one more sleep to go

These Greek Goddesses were part of a round the world trip at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines HQ today ahead of the Elmer trail launch Picture: NATALIE SADLER

As the final countdown to Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk begins, Ipswich is gearing up for a colour explosion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Fred. Olsen HQ dressing up to represent different countries to celebrate Elmer's travels Picture: NATALIE SADLER Staff at Fred. Olsen HQ dressing up to represent different countries to celebrate Elmer's travels Picture: NATALIE SADLER

And one sponsor started their celebrations early with an international-themed fancy dress competition today - a hint as to the theme of their Elmer.

Staff at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines HQ in White House Road, Ipswich, set off on a round the world with each team representing a different country from Australia to Greece, Jamaica to the USA.

And the winners were the entertainment team who dressed as Brazilian dancers.

The celebrations continue tomorrow when Ellis Barker, public relations executive for the cruise company, will be on the Waterfront in Ipswich to greet visitors to Elmer's Travel Trunk.

The Brazilian dancers from the entertainment team won the fancy dress competition at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines headquarters in Ipswich Picture: NATALIE SADLER The Brazilian dancers from the entertainment team won the fancy dress competition at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines headquarters in Ipswich Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Miss Barker will be at the sculpture, which will be close to Cult Cafe, from midday Saturday and will be handing children's goody bags to the first 10 youngsters to arrive.

You may also want to watch:

In addition, the Suffolk-based cruise company will be launching a social media competition on Saturday, encouraging those taking part in the trail to share their selfies, to be in the chance of winning more exclusive Fred. Olsen goody bags.

There will be four categories for trail participants to enter: Best selfie; the selfie with the most people; the selfie with the most pets and the selfie with the most generations in one picture.

The IT team went of a safari trip in South Africa. The competition gave a hint to the theme of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Elmer Picture: NATALIE SADLER The IT team went of a safari trip in South Africa. The competition gave a hint to the theme of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Elmer Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Anyone wishing to take part should Tweet their pictures to @FredOlsenCruise or tag @fred.olsencruiselines on Instagram, in both cases using the hashtag #ElmerTravelTrunk and #tonsoffunforeveryone. The winners will be announced at the end of the parade.

Tom Nunn, Chairman of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Charity Committee, said: "We have had a great day here at Fred. Olsen House celebrating the launch of our Elmer, Travel Trunk.

"As is always the case here, the winning title was hotly contested, and our colleagues pulled out all of the stops. We have had people dressed as cans of Australian beer, inflatable palm trees and a whole host of animals.

"It has been great fun, but most importantly has helped to raise awareness of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk and funds for St Elizabeth Hospice, which is the most important thing, and we have raised in the region of £200."

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines are sponsoring one of the 55 Elmer's which will go live overnight Picture: NATALIE SADLER Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines are sponsoring one of the 55 Elmer's which will go live overnight Picture: NATALIE SADLER

He added: "Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk is set to take over Ipswich town centre and the Waterfront area this summer, and we can't wait to see all of your selfies with our fantastic Travel Trunk Elmer."

Find out more about the trail here

