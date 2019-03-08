Live
Elmer goes under the hammer - live auction updates
PUBLISHED: 17:15 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 03 October 2019
Archant 2019
Follow us for live updates from Ipswich Corn Exchange where the 56 large Elmer statues which have drawn crowds from across the world to Ipswich this summer are being sold at auction.
The auction is expected to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for St Elizabeth Hospice, which staged the trail between June and September.
Fans of the colourful creations will be bidding for their favourite designs in the hope of securing a legacy from the public art event.
Which Elmer do you think will fetch the highest sum for the charity? Tell us using #ElmerAuction on Twitter.