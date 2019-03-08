Live

Elmer goes under the hammer - live auction updates

All the Elmers on display in Ipswich Town Hall for their farewell event. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2019

Follow us for live updates from Ipswich Corn Exchange where the 56 large Elmer statues which have drawn crowds from across the world to Ipswich this summer are being sold at auction.

The auction is expected to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for St Elizabeth Hospice, which staged the trail between June and September.

Fans of the colourful creations will be bidding for their favourite designs in the hope of securing a legacy from the public art event.

Which Elmer do you think will fetch the highest sum for the charity? Tell us using #ElmerAuction on Twitter.