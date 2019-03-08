WATCH: Have you ever wondered how an Elmer comes to life?

Laura Beardsell-Moore with her Elmer Poppy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It is a 'herd' job painting an Elmer, as this video from an Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk artist shows.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first time lapse, recorded by Suffolk-based artist Laura Beardsell-Moore, shows the time and dedication put in making an Elmer come to life.

Poppy the Elmer, sponsored by Greater Anglia, is one of 55 sculptures of the childhood favourite that have stomped their way into Ipswich town centre and is based on the county's stunning countryside.

"Poppy was inspired by the beautiful landscapes and wildlife of the region, and sustainable transport," said Laura.

"My artwork focuses mainly on animal and botanical subjects and the local landscape offers a wealth of both.

"Poppy got her name because a row of poppies - wheat and cornflowers (depicting the edges of fields) runs right round the design. The landscapes that appear are based on the two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty that intersect with our train lines going north and south from the county: the Dedham Vale to the south and the Waveney Valley at Beccles to the north.

MORE: Our top tips for this year's Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk

You may also want to watch:

"Working with Greater Anglia, I really wanted to highlight sustainable travel and also the idea of connections - not just between places but a connection with the world around us. It's a reminder that the journey is often as important as the destination."

But Laura's hard work didn't end with Poppy; the former St Elizabeth Hospice worker has painted a second elephant, Stella the Storyteller.

Sponsored by Killik and Co, the Elmer is based on stories, in honour of the company's staff who had been cared for by the hospice.

She added: "I wanted to honour these people's memories and so their stories are hidden in the patchwork design but I also wanted it to be something that everyone could relate to/

"So Stella the storyteller emerged with her patchwork of paintings showing things that people might care about or activities they might do.

"Hopefully there is something there for everyone. All of those memories stitched together make a life. I wanted to show how ordinary things can become extraordinary when they are stitched together to make a story."

READ MORE: Gallery Have you been out on the Elmer trail this weekend?