It may be only £1 but each and every donation offered up for a copy of the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk map adds up - as the team behind the successful art trail have been discovering this week.

Totting up the money from the donation pots around town, St Elizabeth Hospice have revealed they have collected £10,000 from families and art lovers since the trail launch in June.

When the Ipswich-based hospice hosted the Pigs Gone Wild Trail in 2016, the maps were free but supporters told them they would like to have a way of donating to the charity.

This time around, they decided to ask for a suggested donation of £1 each for the maps and the Learning Herd posters, featuring an image of each of the smaller Elmer's painted by schools and community groups.

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for the trail, said: "We are thrilled that people have been so willing to show their appreciation for the trail and donate in this way. This is an amazing sum to have reached, every penny in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, and we hope people will continue to support us in this way right up to the end of the trail."

The trail continues for the next three weeks before the Elmer's disappear from our streets on September 7.

The artistic and colourful collection of statues will be reunited at the Cornhill over the weekend of September 28 and 29. They will then be auctioned off on Thursday, October 3 with proceeds from the sales going directly to the hospice.

There is still time to complete the trail and see all 55 large Elmers that have been located across Ipswich town centre - plus the emergency Elmer, Hero, which is currently at Elmer HQ.

