E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How much have Elmer spotters raised so far this summer?

PUBLISHED: 14:29 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 16 August 2019

Sebastian enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sebastian enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It may be only £1 but each and every donation offered up for a copy of the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk map adds up - as the team behind the successful art trail have been discovering this week.

Totting up the money from the donation pots around town, St Elizabeth Hospice have revealed they have collected £10,000 from families and art lovers since the trail launch in June.

When the Ipswich-based hospice hosted the Pigs Gone Wild Trail in 2016, the maps were free but supporters told them they would like to have a way of donating to the charity.

This time around, they decided to ask for a suggested donation of £1 each for the maps and the Learning Herd posters, featuring an image of each of the smaller Elmer's painted by schools and community groups.

You may also want to watch:

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for the trail, said: "We are thrilled that people have been so willing to show their appreciation for the trail and donate in this way. This is an amazing sum to have reached, every penny in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, and we hope people will continue to support us in this way right up to the end of the trail."

The trail continues for the next three weeks before the Elmer's disappear from our streets on September 7.

The artistic and colourful collection of statues will be reunited at the Cornhill over the weekend of September 28 and 29. They will then be auctioned off on Thursday, October 3 with proceeds from the sales going directly to the hospice.

There is still time to complete the trail and see all 55 large Elmers that have been located across Ipswich town centre - plus the emergency Elmer, Hero, which is currently at Elmer HQ.

See more: How to get an Elmer trail map

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Prisoner with links to Ipswich absconds from Suffolk prison

Antonio Wells has absconded from Hollesley Bay. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Armed police in Ipswich street following concern for welfare of person

Police are at the scene of the incident in Chantry Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Union says government must restore police force to pre-austerity levels

A Suffolk police officer and police community support officer on patrol in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Jack Wills survives chop as Sports Direct reveals stores closures

Jack Wills could enter administration if the expected Sports Direct takeover goes ahead. Photo: Archant/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists