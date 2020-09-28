E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Awesome little dog’ Elsa was nearly bald - but now recovering well thanks to Blue Cross

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 September 2020

Elsa the Shih Tzu is now doing well after being almost bald due to an extreme case of mange Picture: BLUE CROSS

Elsa the Shih Tzu is now doing well after being almost bald due to an extreme case of mange Picture: BLUE CROSS

BLUE CROSS

Elsa the shih tzu is recovering well in the care of the Blue Cross in Suffolk, after being left almost completely bald due to an extreme case of mange.

Elsa when she arrived at the Blue Cross - her fur has now grown back again Picture: BLUE CROSSElsa when she arrived at the Blue Cross - her fur has now grown back again Picture: BLUE CROSS

When she was signed over to the pet charity’s rehoming centre in Wherstead near Ipswich, the little five-year-old dog had very broken and sore skin.

A vet found Elsa was suffering from sarcoptic mange, which, if left untreated, can cause dogs to lose all their fur. The condition can be very uncomfortable and cause dry, cracked and itchy skin. She was also covered in fleas.

Elsa is now being treated for the mange, having daily antibiotics, steroids and medicated baths

Claire Williamson, centre manager at Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “We were shocked when Elsa arrived in our care. Her condition was so severe that she had almost no fur left on her body.

Elsa looking happy after being cared for by the Blue Cross in Suffolk Picture: BLUE CROSSElsa looking happy after being cared for by the Blue Cross in Suffolk Picture: BLUE CROSS

“Not only was her skin very sore, cracked and bleeding in places, but it was clear she was very irritated by the condition.

“Now she’s in our care, we are working at treating her and her skin has vastly improved already.

“She’s out of isolation now. Once Elsa’s ready for us to start looking for a new home for her, we will put her up for rehoming.”

Animal welfare assistant Susie Winship, who has been fostering Elsa at her home, said: “She’s doing so well and the medication has made a massive difference already. It’s great to see.

Elsa when she arrived at the Blue Cross, suffering from an extreme case of mange Picture: BLUE CROSSElsa when she arrived at the Blue Cross, suffering from an extreme case of mange Picture: BLUE CROSS

“Elsa’s got such a cheeky personality and is getting sassier by the day. She really is an awesome little dog and is going to make someone the best companion.”

To find out more about the animals cared for by the Blue Cross who are currently looking for new homes, or to make a donation, visit the charity’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police and dog unit swarm Ipswich estate

A large police presence was in Byron Road in Whitton this afternoon. Picture: TEL MORE SERVICES LTD

Shoe chain Hotter tells customers Ipswich store is closing

The Hotter Shoes shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich. Customers have been told it has now closed permanently Picture: ARCHANT

Policing ‘rule of six’ puts extra pressure on officers, union warns

Darren Harris said crime in Suffolk is back to pre-lockdown levels Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE FEDERATION

18 workers at Bernard Matthews factory in Suffolk test positive for coronavirus

18 staff at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for coronavirus Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Town set to lose Pizza Hut as creditors agree to CVA

Pizza Hut in Bury St Edmunds is earmarked for closure Picture: GOOGLEMAPS