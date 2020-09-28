‘Awesome little dog’ Elsa was nearly bald - but now recovering well thanks to Blue Cross

Elsa the Shih Tzu is now doing well after being almost bald due to an extreme case of mange Picture: BLUE CROSS BLUE CROSS

Elsa the shih tzu is recovering well in the care of the Blue Cross in Suffolk, after being left almost completely bald due to an extreme case of mange.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elsa when she arrived at the Blue Cross - her fur has now grown back again Picture: BLUE CROSS Elsa when she arrived at the Blue Cross - her fur has now grown back again Picture: BLUE CROSS

When she was signed over to the pet charity’s rehoming centre in Wherstead near Ipswich, the little five-year-old dog had very broken and sore skin.

A vet found Elsa was suffering from sarcoptic mange, which, if left untreated, can cause dogs to lose all their fur. The condition can be very uncomfortable and cause dry, cracked and itchy skin. She was also covered in fleas.

Elsa is now being treated for the mange, having daily antibiotics, steroids and medicated baths

Claire Williamson, centre manager at Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “We were shocked when Elsa arrived in our care. Her condition was so severe that she had almost no fur left on her body.

Elsa looking happy after being cared for by the Blue Cross in Suffolk Picture: BLUE CROSS Elsa looking happy after being cared for by the Blue Cross in Suffolk Picture: BLUE CROSS

“Not only was her skin very sore, cracked and bleeding in places, but it was clear she was very irritated by the condition.

“Now she’s in our care, we are working at treating her and her skin has vastly improved already.

“She’s out of isolation now. Once Elsa’s ready for us to start looking for a new home for her, we will put her up for rehoming.”

Animal welfare assistant Susie Winship, who has been fostering Elsa at her home, said: “She’s doing so well and the medication has made a massive difference already. It’s great to see.

Elsa when she arrived at the Blue Cross, suffering from an extreme case of mange Picture: BLUE CROSS Elsa when she arrived at the Blue Cross, suffering from an extreme case of mange Picture: BLUE CROSS

“Elsa’s got such a cheeky personality and is getting sassier by the day. She really is an awesome little dog and is going to make someone the best companion.”

To find out more about the animals cared for by the Blue Cross who are currently looking for new homes, or to make a donation, visit the charity’s website.