Viva Las Ipswich! Elvis impersonator contest comes to town

PUBLISHED: 19:38 13 August 2019

The competition pits 10 Elvis' against each other, for the first time at the Copdock Best Western in Ipswich Picture: ANDY SEXTON

His Blue Suede Shoes live long in the memory - and now a competition to Elvis' best tribute act is coming not to the Heartbreak Hotel, but to Ipswich.

Winners like Great Blakenham's Andy Ottley get a cash prize, crown and certificate to prove they are the king of Kings Picture: ANDY SEXTONWinners like Great Blakenham's Andy Ottley get a cash prize, crown and certificate to prove they are the king of Kings Picture: ANDY SEXTON

For the last four years, Elvis enthusiast and promoter Andy Sexton has run the Kings Crown competition for tribute acts for the king of rock 'n' roll, inviting the best hopefuls to compete in Norfolk to settle who is best.

But now for the first time the competition is leaving its birthplace, Gorleston's Ocean Room, and heading to the Copdock Best Western in Ipswich.

Mr Sexton expects a bumper crowd and fierce competition for the crown and a £1,000 top prize, with young upstarts and previous winners among the entrants.

"We have ten fantastic acts ready to go in October and hopefully we'll get a crown that are out for a really good time," said Mr Sexton.

Andy Ottley, winner of the competition in 2017, wowed audiences in Gorleston's Ocean Room as a leather-clad Elvis Picture: ANDY SEXTONAndy Ottley, winner of the competition in 2017, wowed audiences in Gorleston's Ocean Room as a leather-clad Elvis Picture: ANDY SEXTON

"I want to see as many people there as possible because these performers really believe in themselves.

"It's 10 Elvis' so any fans are in for a brilliant evening."

The contest has a first this year, with Janny James becoming the first woman to enter the King's Crown contest.

The King of the Elvis' will strut home with the The King of the Elvis' will strut home with the "Kings Crown Award" and £1000 in prize money when the competition comes to Copdock, Ipswich later this year Picture: ANDY SEXTON

Already an established artist touring with a backing band, James will be taking on other amateur and professional tribute acts like Phoenix Dean, Lee Aaron King, Gary King and the winner of the 2016 competition, Barry Tone.

The 2017 winner-turned-professional Elvis tribute act, Great Blakenham's Andy Ottley, will be one of the four judges picking the best amateur Elvis alongside BBC Radio Suffolk's Steven Foster, Park Radio's Nigel Lungley-Radford and Mr Sexton himself.

The contest is being held on October 26, with tickets costing £16 in advance or £18 on the door.

Call the Best Western in London Road on 01473 209988 to book.

