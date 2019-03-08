Gallery

Kings coming to town - Ipswich Elvis tribute acts ready to rock'n'roll

Elvis tribute acts Andy Ottley and Dave Black. Mr Ottley is the current Kings Crown champion - and Mr Black hopes he'll be top Hound Dog in 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The stage is set for a titanic tussle of tributes to Elvis Presley - with one hopeful Hound Dog hoping to leave their opponents All Shook Up and walk away with the competition's crown.

Mr Ottley, left will be one of four judges deciding between the 10 budding Elvis acts, including Mr Black, right Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mr Ottley, left will be one of four judges deciding between the 10 budding Elvis acts, including Mr Black, right Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Since 2014, Elvis enthusiast and promoter Andy Sexton has run the King's Crown competition for tribute acts for the king of rock 'n' roll, inviting the best hopefuls to compete to settle who is best.

But now, after a year on hiatus, the competition is leaving its birthplace of Gorleston's Ocean Room for the first time and heading to the Copdock Best Western in Ipswich - where the audience can look forward to a little less conversation and a lot more action.

Mr Sexton expects a bumper crowd and fierce competition for the top prize - £1,000 and the priceless King's Crown trophy - with young upstarts and previous winners among those vying for the title.

"We have 10 fantastic acts ready to go later this month and hopefully we'll get a crown that are out for a really good time," said Mr Sexton.

Dave Black will be competing to win the crown and the ?1000 grand prize Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dave Black will be competing to win the crown and the ?1000 grand prize Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I want to see as many people there as possible because these performers really believe in themselves.

"There are 10 Elvises, so any fans are in for a brilliant evening."

The contest has another first this year, with Janny James becoming the first woman to enter the King's Crown contest.

Instead of the Heartbreak Hotel, the competition takes place at the Best Western in London Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Instead of the Heartbreak Hotel, the competition takes place at the Best Western in London Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Already an established artist touring with a backing band, James will be taking on other amateur and professional tribute acts like Phoenix Dean, Lee Aaron King, Gary King and the winner of the 2016 competition, Barry Tone.

The reigning champion, Great Blakenham's Andy Ottley, will be one of the four judges picking the best Elvis.

Mr Ottley impressed so much when he won his title in 2017 that Mr Sexton approached him to become a professional tribute act, with the two now working hand-in-glove as promoter and performer to entertain audiences across the region.

Sitting on the judges panel alongside him are BBC Radio Suffolk's Steven Foster, Park Radio's Nigel Lungley-Radford and the organiser Mr Sexton himself.

Elvis tribute act Andy Ottley will be handing over his crown to the next winner at the competition on October 26 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Elvis tribute act Andy Ottley will be handing over his crown to the next winner at the competition on October 26 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The contest is being held on October 26, with tickets costing £16 in advance or £18 on the door. Call the Best Western in London Road on 01473 209988 to book.