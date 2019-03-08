Thunderstorms

Emeli Sandé announces Ipswich date for her 2019 tour

PUBLISHED: 10:42 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 07 June 2019

Emeli Sande has announced that she will be visiting the Ipswich Regent Theatre on her UK tour. Picture: TONY MARSHALL/PA Wire

Emeli Sande has announced that she will be visiting the Ipswich Regent Theatre on her UK tour. Picture: TONY MARSHALL/PA Wire

PA Wire/Press Association Images

The Ipswich Regent will welcome award-winning singer-songwriter and MBE Emeli Sandé when she visits the town on her UK tour.

The British singer, known for her hit songs Read All About It and Next to Me, will perform her first ever headline gig in Ipswich on Friday November, 29 this year.

Adele Emeli Sandé, MBE, known professionally as Emeli Sandé, is visiting 16 different locations on her UK tour and will be performing new hits from her third album Real Life set for release on Friday, September 13 2019.

The Sunderland singer is best-known for her performance during the opening ceremony at the London Olympics in 2012 and has topped the UK charts three times since her career began in 2009.

The musician has performed duets with Professor Green and Labrinth, and was named Brit Awards Critics' Choice winner in 2012, while also featuring on the charity singles Do They Know It's Christmas? (2014), a fundraiser for the Ebola crisis in west Africa, and Bridge Over Troubled Water in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.

Her highly anticipated album Real Life marks a brand new chapter for the star. with all lyrics to the 11 songs crafted by the northern artist.

With over 340 million video views, 19 million singles sold and over 6 million albums, Emeli Sandé has dominated the music industry and captured the heart of the Nation.

This is the first time Ms Sandé will be performing a headline gig in the town - after performing at V Festival in Chelmsford in 2017.

Tickets for Sandé's Ipswich gig will go on general sale on Friday, June 14 at 9am - and you can get your hands on tickets here.

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

