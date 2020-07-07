Work on emergency Covid-19 cycle paths begins in Suffolk

Cycle lanes have been installed in Princes Street in Ipswich town centre. Picture: CARL ASHTON CARL ASHTON

Work to create a number of emergency cycle paths and walkways which aim to provide more space for people during the coronavirus outbreak have begun in Ipswich.

The paths will be created across Suffolk after the county council secured more than £350,000 to help allow emergency changes to road layouts.

Pictures taken yesterday, June 6 show some of the first paths created along streets in Ipswich.

Workers could be seen creating road marking along Princes Street and bollards with reflective marking were also erected.

The changes have been made in line with guidance from the Department of Transport.

The alteration will see walking and cycling space increased by closing off sections of roads to vehicles, widening existing footpaths and cycle lanes, providing temporary footpaths and cycle lanes and changing traffic signal timings to reduce waiting times at puffin and toucan crossings.