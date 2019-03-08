Fascinating historic images show emergency training exercise at Sizewell C nuclear power station

In the offices at Sizewell power station, planning gets underway in the emergency exercise Picture: NICK DAVIES Nick Davies

These fascinating images show workers at Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk in December 1983 preparing for the worst - as they undertook an emergency exercise.

An equipment check takes place to make sure everything is in working order Picture: NICK DAVIES An equipment check takes place to make sure everything is in working order Picture: NICK DAVIES

As part of the drill, all equipment such as oxygen tanks and masks were laid out to check that everything was in working order.

Concentration on the faces of the planning team as they react to the practice exercise at the nucleur power station Picture: NICK DAVIES Concentration on the faces of the planning team as they react to the practice exercise at the nucleur power station Picture: NICK DAVIES

A team of trained professionals worked together to rescue a dummy casualty and deal with the emergency.

A team of trained professionals practising for an emergency Picture: NICK DAVIES A team of trained professionals practising for an emergency Picture: NICK DAVIES

The casualty was rescued using various ropes by the skilfully trained emergency team.

People with their oxygen tanks and masks at Sizewell power station Picture: NICK DAVIES People with their oxygen tanks and masks at Sizewell power station Picture: NICK DAVIES

The group was being assessed to see how well team members performed on their practice run, to see how well prepared they were for future emergencies.

The emergency team stage a rescue for training purposes Picture: NICK DAVIES The emergency team stage a rescue for training purposes Picture: NICK DAVIES

Meanwhile in the offices, planning procedures were underway using old fashioned blackboards and maps.

Power station emergency exercise at Sizewell in December 1983 Picture: NICK DAVIES Power station emergency exercise at Sizewell in December 1983 Picture: NICK DAVIES

Plans are currently bneing made for a third nuclear reactor at Sizewell, which would provide 13% of the UK's electricity if the proposals go through.