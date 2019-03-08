Fascinating historic images show emergency training exercise at Sizewell C nuclear power station
PUBLISHED: 10:39 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 29 April 2019
Nick Davies
These fascinating images show workers at Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk in December 1983 preparing for the worst - as they undertook an emergency exercise.
As part of the drill, all equipment such as oxygen tanks and masks were laid out to check that everything was in working order.
A team of trained professionals worked together to rescue a dummy casualty and deal with the emergency.
The casualty was rescued using various ropes by the skilfully trained emergency team.
The group was being assessed to see how well team members performed on their practice run, to see how well prepared they were for future emergencies.
Meanwhile in the offices, planning procedures were underway using old fashioned blackboards and maps.
Plans are currently bneing made for a third nuclear reactor at Sizewell, which would provide 13% of the UK's electricity if the proposals go through.