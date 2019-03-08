Man suffers medical emergency on scaffolding

Fire crews and ambulance staff were called to the scene Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Fire crews and emergency response crews were sent to the High Street in Hadleigh on Thursday after reports that a man had suffered a medical emergency while on scaffolding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of emergency vehicles were spotted in Hadleigh this afternoon Picture: CONTRIBUTED A number of emergency vehicles were spotted in Hadleigh this afternoon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A first responder, ambulance and four HART vehicles were sent to where High Street meets Angel Street shortly before 12pm.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Area Response Team Vehicles and Fire and Rescue Service colleagues were called to High Street, Hadleigh following reports of a man having a medical emergency while on scaffolding.

"One patient was transported to Ipswich hospital for further assessment and care.2

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that two vehicles had been sent to the scene, one from Sudbury and one from Hadleigh, to support the East of England Ambulance Service.

A stop was called on the incident at 1.10pm.