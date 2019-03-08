Thunderstorms

Man suffers medical emergency on scaffolding

PUBLISHED: 14:10 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 11 July 2019

Fire crews and ambulance staff were called to the scene Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Fire crews and emergency response crews were sent to the High Street in Hadleigh on Thursday after reports that a man had suffered a medical emergency while on scaffolding.

A number of emergency vehicles were spotted in Hadleigh this afternoon Picture: CONTRIBUTEDA number of emergency vehicles were spotted in Hadleigh this afternoon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A first responder, ambulance and four HART vehicles were sent to where High Street meets Angel Street shortly before 12pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Area Response Team Vehicles and Fire and Rescue Service colleagues were called to High Street, Hadleigh following reports of a man having a medical emergency while on scaffolding.

"One patient was transported to Ipswich hospital for further assessment and care.2

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that two vehicles had been sent to the scene, one from Sudbury and one from Hadleigh, to support the East of England Ambulance Service.

A stop was called on the incident at 1.10pm.

