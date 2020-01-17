Main Ipswich roads closing for emergency work to repair potholes

The potholes on London and Handford Road will require emergency work and the road will be closed from 6.30pm until midnight. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

Motorists in Ipswich and surrounding areas are being warned of road closures for emergency work to repair potholes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Road will be closed from 6.30pm until midnight whilst emergency pothole repairs are carried out. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS London Road will be closed from 6.30pm until midnight whilst emergency pothole repairs are carried out. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk County Council will close parts of London Road and Handford Road tonight between 6.30pm and midnight due to the urgent need for pothole repairs.

Handford Road will be closed between the junction with Burlington Road and Portman Road.

London Road will be closed between the junction with A1071 and from outside Lidl to the junction with West End Road.

The two roads form part of the main route out of Ipswich towards Copdock and delays are likely.

London Road, #Ipswich will be closed tonight between 6.30pm and midnight, for road repairs. Please be advised that this closure will run consecutively with the works taking place on Handford Road, #Ipswich. Please follow the diversion. #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/yBmW7iH1rQ — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 17, 2020

A spokesperson from Suffolk Highways said that these problems are fairly cmommon for this time of year.

You may also want to watch:

"We see an increase in potholes as the water gets into the cracks then when it freezes it expands and causes the pothole," they said.

"It is very difficult for us to repair them when they're full of water - the ones on London Road and Handford Road are pretty bad."

Handford Road will be closed from 6.30pm until midnight whilst emergency pothole repairs are carried out. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Handford Road will be closed from 6.30pm until midnight whilst emergency pothole repairs are carried out. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Other roadworks expected to cause delays are taking place in Great Blakenham where a long section of the B1113 is closed until midnight for emergency drainage.

Also known as Lower Street, the road has been closed from 9.30am between the Lion Barn Industrial Estate and Chequers Rise.

The council has said that the gullies need to be cleared after the heavy rainfall over the last few weeks.

The diversion route will take traffic onto the A14 instead and this could lead to delays during rush hour.

The potholes on Handford and London Road will require emergency work and the road will be closed from 6.30pm until midnight. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS The potholes on Handford and London Road will require emergency work and the road will be closed from 6.30pm until midnight. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The wet weather has caused an increase in concern for the number of potholes across Suffolk.