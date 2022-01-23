Six police cars at scene of bungalow fire
Published: 10:05 AM January 23, 2022
Updated: 10:11 AM January 23, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Emergency services, including six police cars, are at the scene of a bungalow fire in Felixstowe.
Three fire engines, six police cars, and the ambulance service were called to the bungalow, on Langley Avenue, near the intersection with Grange Road on Sunday morning.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said there were "reports of a fire, but not a serious one".
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 8.59am and called a stop to the incident half an hour later.
Crews attended from Ipswich and Felixstowe.
Currently, the extent of any injuries is unknown.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
