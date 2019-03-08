E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

PUBLISHED: 09:16 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 08 November 2019

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Police, fire and ambulance services have been called to a car crash on a busy road in Ipswich town centre this morning.

A maroon Suzuki Swift and silver Toyota Yaris were involved in a collision in Franciscan Way shortly after 8am.

Suffolk police were called at 8.16am this morning to a 'minor shunt' where there are two police cars, three fire engines and an ambulance on the scene.

A spokesperson for the police said "We not believe that the incident had resulted in any serious injury at this time but will be waiting for more information form the ambulance service to confirm."

Eye witnesses have seen that the woman involved in the accident has been kept inside her car which may be a medical precaution.

Police are currently directing traffic away from the accident site in the north bound lane whilst the south bound lane is closed.

Traffic is likely to build up in the area as the lane remains closed.

