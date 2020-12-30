Person dies in Ipswich house fire
PUBLISHED: 06:27 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:27 30 December 2019
Archant
A person had died in a house fire in Ipswich.
Emergency services were called to the fire, in Teal Close, at around 8.20pm last night, Sunday December 29.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We have had a house fire in Ipswich. "There is a scene there at the moment.
"A fire investigation is taking place.
"Unfortunately, someone has died there."
Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.