Person dies in Ipswich house fire

PUBLISHED: 06:27 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:27 30 December 2019

A person has died in a fire inTeal Close, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A person had died in a house fire in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the fire, in Teal Close, at around 8.20pm last night, Sunday December 29.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We have had a house fire in Ipswich. "There is a scene there at the moment.

"A fire investigation is taking place.

"Unfortunately, someone has died there."

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.

