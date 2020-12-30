Person dies in Ipswich house fire

A person had died in a house fire in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the fire, in Teal Close, at around 8.20pm last night, Sunday December 29.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We have had a house fire in Ipswich. "There is a scene there at the moment.

"A fire investigation is taking place.

"Unfortunately, someone has died there."

