Emergency services attend incident on Ipswich waterfront
Published: 2:54 PM August 17, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident near the Ipswich Waterfront - understood to be a water rescue.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene near Stoke Bridge around 2pm today, Tuesday, August 17.
Five fire crews have been dispatched to the scene and a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "It appears to be that the person is now on dry land."
Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge are in attendance.
Suffolk police have also been approached for a comment.
More to follow.
