Emergency services attend incident on Ipswich waterfront

Published: 2:54 PM August 17, 2021

Emergency services at the Ipswich waterfront this afternoon - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident near the Ipswich Waterfront - understood to be a water rescue.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene near Stoke Bridge around 2pm today, Tuesday, August 17.

Five fire crews and police are in attendance - Credit: Archant

Five fire crews have been dispatched to the scene and a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "It appears to be that the person is now on dry land."

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge are in attendance.

Suffolk police have also been approached for a comment.

More to follow.