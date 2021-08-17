News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Emergency services attend incident on Ipswich waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:54 PM August 17, 2021   
Emergency services at the Ipswich waterfront this afternoon 

Emergency services at the Ipswich waterfront this afternoon - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident near the Ipswich Waterfront - understood to be a water rescue. 

Police and fire crews were called to the scene near Stoke Bridge around 2pm today, Tuesday, August 17.

Five fire crews and police are in attendance

Five fire crews and police are in attendance - Credit: Archant

Five fire crews have been dispatched to the scene and a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "It appears to be that the person is now on dry land."

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge are in attendance. 

Suffolk police have also been approached for a comment. 

More to follow. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate
  2. 2 Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich
  3. 3 Ipswich man jailed for looking after £100k of cocaine
  1. 4 Fresh £5million bid to be made to solve Ipswich roundabout congestion
  2. 5 Norwich Road sexual assault of girl and man hurt linked, police confirm
  3. 6 CCTV images released after smash and grab theft at David Lloyd gym car park
  4. 7 Shop assistant assaulted while cash, cigarettes and alcohol stolen
  5. 8 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
  6. 9 What could double-decker bus be used for at Felixstowe's Beach Street?
  7. 10 Ipswich Buses reintroducing 10-trip tickets after parents voice anger
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dales Road police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ferodo bridge police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park

Environment News

Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon