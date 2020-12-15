Body found in Ipswich river

Breaking

Published: 6:37 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 10:15 PM December 15, 2020

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich where the fire service attended a 'water rescue' this afternoon. - Credit: GOOGLE

Emergency services recovered a man's body from an Ipswich river this afternoon.

Police and fire crews were called to the River Gipping near Yeoman Close shortly after 3.30pm today (Tuesday December 15) to reports that a body had been discovered in the water.

The man's body was recovered from the river. His death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

He has not yet been identified.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

One fire crew was called from each of the Ipswich East and Woodbridge stations, while three crews including a water rescue vehicle attended from the Princes Street station.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference CAD 225 of December 15.



