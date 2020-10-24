E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man’s body recovered from river near Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 16:12 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 24 October 2020

The Orwell Bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Orwell Bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man’s body has been recovered from the River Orwell after being spotted by a crew member on a boat.

Officers were called at 1.15pm this afternoon after the body was seen in the river by the Orwell Bridge.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and HM Coastguard attended, with HM Coastguard recovering the body of a man.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are continuing.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them quoting CAD 195 of October 24.

Email Kieron.Pederick@suffolk.police.uk, call 101 or go to the website.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

•If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

Man's body recovered from river near Orwell Bridge

