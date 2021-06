Published: 11:49 AM June 25, 2021

A small building fire closed a road in Ipswich town centre today.

Fire crews were called to the incident just before 10.15am to reports of fire in a building on Cutler Street.

Firefighters were able to deal with the fire quickly and it has since been put out.

Everyone that was inside the building was able to evacuate, and no injuries have been reported.