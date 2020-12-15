Breaking
Emergency services attempt to rescue man trapped down 10ft hole
A large emergency service response was called to Woodbridge to reports of a man trapped down a hole.
Fire crews, ambulances and the police descended on the Haughgate Close area of the town, near Farlingaye High School, to assist with the rescue.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Suffolk firefighters were called to the Woodbridge area at 4:28pm to a report of a casualty trapped in a confined space. Crews are currently at the scene working with paramedics and police officers.”
Residents reported a huge emergency service presence in the area, via social media. It is understood the air ambulance was also involved. There was no information about the condition of the person involved.
Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.
More to follow.
